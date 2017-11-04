Archdiocese Releases Names Of 19 Suspected Abusers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has released the names of 19 clergy members suspected of abusing minors.
Attorneys for victims say it is the first time the archdiocese has published names themselves.
Thirteen of the men whose names were released are deceased.
All the names have been made public before, but in a statement, an archdiocese spokesperson says this is all part of “continuing efforts to encourage healing, empower victims/survivors of sexual abuse to come forward, and promote transparency.”