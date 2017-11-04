Minnesota National Guard’s New Leader Sworn In

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota National Guard has a new leader.

Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen was sworn in Saturday during a ceremony at the St. Paul Armory.

Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen (credit: CBS)

He will take command of more than 13,000 Minnesota National Guard members who live and work throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Dayton shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Richard Nash (credit: CBS)

Jensen took time to thank his predecessor, retired Maj. Gen. Richard Nash.

“Some leaders are able to put their organization on a path towards success. Few leaders can put their organization on a six-lane highway towards success,” Jensen said. “Sir, I know you’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished, as we are.”

Former WCCO anchor Don Shelby served as the event’s emcee.

