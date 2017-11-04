Minnesota National Guard’s New Leader Sworn In

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota National Guard has a new leader.
Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen was sworn in Saturday during a ceremony at the St. Paul Armory.
He will take command of more than 13,000 Minnesota National Guard members who live and work throughout the state.
Jensen took time to thank his predecessor, retired Maj. Gen. Richard Nash.
“Some leaders are able to put their organization on a path towards success. Few leaders can put their organization on a six-lane highway towards success,” Jensen said. “Sir, I know you’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished, as we are.”
Former WCCO anchor Don Shelby served as the event’s emcee.