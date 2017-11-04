Mike’s Mix: Breakfast Blends At Benedict’s Morning Heroes

WAYZATA, Minn. (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he heads to a diner in Wayzata to try a couple of cocktails for early birds.
Pomplemousse
- 1 ¼ oz Pomegranate Syrup *
- ¾ oz Fresh Grapefruit
- ¼ oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- 2 oz Ketel One Vodka
- 3 Mint Leaves
* To make Pomegranate Syrup: In a small saucepan over heat, combine a scant ½ cup of water, 1/3 cup of pomegranate juice, ¼ cup of sugar, and 4 teaspoons of honey in a small saucepan. Stir until sugar is dissolved, and cool before using.
Instructions:
To make a single cocktail: combine all ingredients in a shaker tin, and shake over ice. Strain into a low ball glass filled with fresh ice, and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.
Cocktail may be made in a large batch by measuring ingredients in cups rather than ounces.
Breakfast Sangria (Serves 4 to 6)
- 1 Pink Grapefruit
- 1 Navel Orange
- 2 Limes
- 1 Cup Tattersall Orange Crema
- 2 750 ml bottles of Prosecco
Instructions:
Slice the citrus fruit into half moons. Mix with the Orange Cream in a pitcher that holds at least 4 quarts. Add 1 bottle of Prosecco and cover the pitcher tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.
When ready to serve, top off the pitcher with sparkling water and serve with lime, grapefruit, orange wedges or fruit of choice.
Benedict’s Morning Heroes is Executive Chef Mike Rakun’s spin on the modern diner, where the food and atmosphere are fun, simple, and approachable. Hours are 6:30a to 3:00pm daily.