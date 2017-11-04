Missing Little Canada Teen Returns Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teen girl who was missing for a week returned home Friday night, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
Evellin Orellana left her home in Little Canada on Oct. 27. Her family believed she may have left with a friend from St. Paul. Orellana’s friends believed she was with a different friend in the St. Cloud area.
Friends were in contact with Orellana through Facebook messages, but she would not say who she was with or where she was.
Saturday, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said Orellana returned home safely Friday night.