Hunter Wounded In Accidental Shooting Near Milroy On Deer Opener

MILROY, Minn. (AP) — A hunter in southwestern Minnesota is recovering after being accidentally shot on the opening day of the state’s firearms deer season.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was reported late Saturday morning halfway between Milroy and Tracy. Investigators say a hunter shooting at a deer hit another hunter beyond the deer.

The wounded hunter was hit in the leg and was taken to a Tracy hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say everyone was wearing blaze orange clothing as required by law. No one was arrested and no charges are pending.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

