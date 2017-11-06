Discounts For Service Members This Veterans Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Veterans Day just around the corner, businesses and organizations across the country are announcing deals, discounts and freebies offered exclusively to our nation’s heroes this weekend.

Here are a few places where active military members and veterans can take advantage of a few offers for the holiday:

Mystic Lake Casino — Free brunch and Prime Rime dinner buffets for anyone with a valid military ID (Nov. 11, 2017).

National Parks — Free admission for all at Voyageurs, Isle Royale, Badlands and all other National Parks across the country (Nov. 11-12, 2017).

Chipotle — Buy one burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos and get one free for anyone with a valid military ID (Nov. 7, 2017).

Famous Dave’s — A free meal of two meats, a corn muffin and a choice of a side is available to anyone with a valid military ID (Nov. 11, 2017).

Great Clips and Sports Clips — Free haircuts to anyone with a valid military ID (Nov. 11, 2017 at Great Clips and Oct. 16-Nov. 11, 2017 at Sports Clips)

IHOP — Free stack of “Red, White & Blue” pancakes for those with a valid military ID (Nov. 10, 2017).

Applebee’s — Service members get to choose one of seven free entrees this Veterans Day (Nov. 11, 2017).

Bob Evans — Veterans can choose one of six free meals at participating stores (Nov. 11, 2017).

Minnesota Zoo — All through the end of the year, veterans can get free admission, free parking and half-price admission for family members at the Minnesota Zoo (Nov. 11, 2017 – Jan. 1, 2018).

Denny’s — A free Grand Slam is available for those with a valid military ID at Denny’s this Friday (Nov. 10, 2017).

Golden Corral — As part of Military Appreciation Night, veterans get a free meal (Nov. 13, 2017)

Hy-Vee — The popular grocery store chain is offering a free breakfast buffet to veterans at participating stores (Nov. 11, 2017).

Red Robin — Veterans can get a free burger and bottomless fries (Nov. 11, 2017).

———

Dozens of other restaurants and business are offering freebies and discounts this Veterans Day weekend. For more offers, check out the list at Military.com.