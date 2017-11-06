Recipes: Butternut Squash/Apple Soup & More

Check out the recipes below.

TANGY BUTTERNUT SQUASH & APPLE SOUP

Ingredients

3 Tbsp. butter, divided

2 shallots, chopped

4 C. chicken broth

5-6 C. diced butternut squash

3 C. tart apples, cored, peeled & diced *reserve apple peels

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Pinch of cloves

*Crispy Apple Peels

Roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

Instructions

1. In a large pot over medium heat melt 2 tablespoons butter and cook shallots for 8 minutes or until caramelized and golden brown.

2. Add the broth, squash, apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, pepper and cloves, bring to a boil and reduce heat then simmer for 20-25 minutes or until squash is tender when pierced with a knife.

3. Puree soup in batches a few cups at a time, covering the top of the blender with a towel to let steam out; return soup to the pot and repeat until all the soup is pureed.

4. While soup is cooking, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat and cook apple peels for about 20 minutes until crispy, stirring occasionally.

To Serve: Ladle soup into a bowl, top each bowl with some crispy apple peels and pepitas.

BALSAMIC MARINATED FLANK STEAK

Ingredients

2 lbs. flank steak

1/2 C. balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. fresh thyme

1/2 tsp. Salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

2/3 C. olive oil

Crumbled goat cheese

Diced tomatoes

Balsamic Reduction

Instructions

1. Place the flank steak in a gallon size Ziploc bag, set aside.

2. In a small bowl whisk together the balsamic vinegar, mustard, garlic, thyme, salt, fresh cracked black pepper and olive oil, pour over steak, squeeze out all the air and seal shut; refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight.

3. Preheat grill to 350 degrees.

4. Remove the flank steak from the marinade, discard marinade and grill 5- 7 minutes per side or to desired taste, remove, cover with foil and let rest for 5-8 minutes.

5. Thinly slice the steak and serve with diced tomatoes, sprinkled with crumbled goat cheese and drizzled with balsamic reduction.

CAPRESE CHICKEN PACKETS

Ingredients

¼ C. balsamic vinegar

⅓ C. olive oil

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbps. fresh thyme

¼ tsp. Salt

Fresh cracked pepper

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 slices fresh mozzarella

12 Cherry Tomatoes, halved

Fresh chiffonade basil

Instructions

1. Place chicken breasts in a gallon sized Ziploc bag.

2. Mix together the vinegar, olive oil, Dijon, garlic, thyme, salt and fresh cracked pepper in a small bowl, pour over chicken, seal bag and refrigerate for 4 to 8 hours.

3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

4. Cut 4 large pieces of parchment paper into large hearts.

5. Discard marinade and place 1 chicken breast on one half of each heart, top each piece of chicken with a slice of mozzarella and some cherry tomatoes.

6. To seal parchment, bold over the other half of the parchment heart, tightly fold the edges over towards the chicken, ensuring that no juices leak out while cooking.

7. Place the packets on a pan and bake for about 20 – 25 minutes, remove from oven and let sit 2 to 3 minutes; serve with fresh basil.

SMOKED SAUSAGE, CABBAGE & WHITE BEAN SOUP

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 large carrots, chopped

3 C. chopped green cabbage

1/2 C. fresh parsley, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 bay leaves

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. rubbed sage

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

8 C. chicken broth

2 (15 oz.) cans butter beans, drained & rinsed

12 oz. Smoked Kielbasa Sausage, diced

Parmesan cheese

Crusty bread

Instructions

1. In a large pot, heat oil over medium high heat and sauté the onion, celery, carrots, cabbage, parsley and garlic for 6-8 minutes or until tender.

2. Add the bay leaves, salt, pepper, sage, cayenne pepper, chicken broth, butter beans and smoked sausage

3. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer over medium heat for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Remove bay leaves before serving.

5. Serve soup topped with Parmesan cheese and crusty bread.