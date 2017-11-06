That Science Museum Hoodie From ‘Stranger Things’ Goes On Sale Tomorrow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re looking to score that Science Museum of Minnesota hoodie from season 2 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” you won’t have to go to Hawkins or the Upside Down to get it.
The museum said the hoodie – along with similarly themed crew necks and T-shirts — will be available online Tuesday at 8 a.m.
The sweatshirt was featured in episode 1 of the show’s new season, which premiered Oct. 27. Dustin, one of the young protagonists of the Indiana-set sci-fi show, sported a hoodie from the museum featuring the Brontosaurus, or “Thunder Lizard.”
To order the hoodie, visit the museum’s website Tuesday morning.