That Science Museum Hoodie From ‘Stranger Things’ Goes On Sale Tomorrow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re looking to score that Science Museum of Minnesota hoodie from season 2 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” you won’t have to go to Hawkins or the Upside Down to get it.

The museum said the hoodie – along with similarly themed crew necks and T-shirts — will be available online Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The character Dustin from “Stranger Things” wears a Science Museum of Minnesota hoodie (credit: Netflix)

The sweatshirt was featured in episode 1 of the show’s new season, which premiered Oct. 27. Dustin, one of the young protagonists of the Indiana-set sci-fi show, sported a hoodie from the museum featuring the Brontosaurus, or “Thunder Lizard.”

To order the hoodie, visit the museum’s website Tuesday morning.

