Target Now Offering Meals Kits With Tasty, Local Ingredients

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cooking with fresh ingredients and eating healthy is often a challenge for many families with busy lifestyles.

That’s why meal kits are a convenient alternative.

One local meal kit company, Local Crate, is making their dinners even more accessible, delivering to some Target stores.

For culinary manager Dani Antillon, both cooking and managing Local Crate are a labor of love.

“It was really a bliss for me to find Local Crate,” she said, “because my values are in finding the people I want to support and finding a way to bring cooking back into the home.”

From quinoa stuffed peppers to sirloin steak tacos, a huge part of Local Crate’s mission is sourcing all their ingredients locally.

“A lot of the time, I’ll be talking to [producers] on a Thursday or a Friday, asking them what I want, and they’re literally picking it out of the soil, so it’s as fresh as it can be,” she said.

Once the box is opened, every recipe has information on the farms from which the ingredients are sourced.

Antillon says it’s all about telling a story…and spreading the Minnesota love.

“[Local Crate] is a family-based business here in Minneapolis,” she said.

Antillon says their local partnerships, like with Surrender Salmon, don’t just make just farm-to-table possible, but also fish-to-table and beyond.

“The products are so much better because they love their pigs, they love their hot sauce, they love their salmon and nothing else,” she said.

Local Crate uses 80 percent less packaging than most meal kits. All of it is either biodegradable or recyclable.

Local Create meal kit prices range from $16.99 to 19.99.

More information can be found here.