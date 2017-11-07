ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

Man Shot In Coon Rapids Early Thursday

Filed Under: Coon Rapids, Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after someone was shot in Coon Rapids early Tuesday.

Police say that the victim was a 37-year-old man who was driven to the hospital at about 4:30 a.m.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said the suspect and victim are believed to know each other, and they’re seeking the former, who fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The public is not in any danger, police said.

Few other details were immediately reported by police, as they do not wish to jeopardize their ongoing investigation.

