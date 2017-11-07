ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

Minnesota Man Charged In Double Fatal S.D. Crash

Filed Under: Adrian, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man involved in a crash in South Dakota that killed two people has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Authorities allege 39-year-old Joshua Vortherms, of Adrian, Minnesota, caused a crash in the early morning hours of July 1 on Interstate 90 west of Brandon when he lost control of his vehicle and it went into the wrong lane.

The crash killed 38-year-old Anna Mason and 44-year-old Shannon Fischer. Both were from Sioux Falls.

Vortherms faces two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular battery, drunken driving, reckless driving and speeding. The Argus Leader reports he appeared in court Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney, or when he might enter pleas.

