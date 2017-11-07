ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

Sheriff: Woman, 69, Believed Killed In Dunn County Fire

Filed Under: Dunn County, Fatal Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says it’s believed that a 69-year-old woman perished in a fire Monday evening.

The residential fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. at N12946 870th Street in the Township of Sand Creek. When deputies arrived, it was determined a 69-year-old woman lived in the residence alone and was most likely at home during the fire.

A body was located in the interior of the home, and is believed to be the resident.

An autopsy will be performed to positively identify the body.

An investigation of the fire is ongoing.

