Extortion Scam Letters Sent To Lino Lakes Daycare Providers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An extortion scam that targeted daycare providers in the metro area has now been directed at providers in Lino Lakes, according to police.

Lino Lakes police say the letters demand $500 to make a false sexual abuse allegation go away. The scammers demand payment through Bitcoin, an online payment system.

Police say the scam isn’t new to the metro area. In July, 27 daycare providers in Woodbury received scam letters, demanding $2,500.

Police say anyone who receives the scam letters is asked to call police and report it.

day care extortion photo 1 Extortion Scam Letters Sent To Lino Lakes Daycare Providers

View of extortion letter (credit: Lino Lakes police)

