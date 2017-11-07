Minnehaha Academy Demolition Delayed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — School leaders say unanticipated additional work will delay the demolishing of Minnehaha Academy.
Two employees died August when a gas leak sparked an explosion at the century-old school.
The core of the building was so badly shaken that the section must be completely rebuilt.
A letter from the school’s president says it is also working to restore electricity and heat to the undamaged wings for the wintertime, and re-sodding the soccer field to ensure no glass shards remain.
The school is using the Brown College campus as its temporary home this school year.