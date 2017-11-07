Pedestrian Stuck & Killed In St. Paul; 1 Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers were traveling westbound on Seventh Street East near Mounds Boulevard just before 2 a.m. when they witnessed a vehicle strike a pedestrian in the eastbound lane of Seventh Street.
When officers stopped to investigate, they found a man lying in the street. One officer jumped out of the squad to render aid while the other officer pursued the vehicle that hit the man.
Despite life-saving efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer caught up with the suspect vehicle on Mounds Boulevard where the driver had pulled over. There was front-end damage to the vehicle and officers detected an odor of alcohol on the breath of the suspect.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Komeng Xiong of St. Paul, was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.
It’s the third pedestrian fatality in St. Paul this year.
The victim’s identity will be released once he’s positively identified and family notifications have been made.