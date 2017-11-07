ELECTION DAY: Voting Info | How Ranked Choice WorksThe Push For School Funding | The Long Wait For Results

County Board Declares Disaster From Duluth October Windstorm

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The St. Louis County Board has approved a disaster declaration from last month’s windstorm that caused high waves and extensive damage along the Lake Superior shoreline.

The board unanimously approved the declaration on Tuesday. The action paves the way for officials of the northeastern Minnesota county to request state and possibly federal disaster aid.

rough water waves lake superior County Board Declares Disaster From Duluth October Windstorm

Winds caused enormous waves on Lake Superior during the October storm (credit: CBS)

Initial damage assessments from the Oct. 27 storm total more than $3.4 million for the City of Duluth, St. Louis County, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad.

In Duluth, the storm damaged Park Point, Canal Park, the Lakewalk, Brighton Beach and an area near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

County staffers will meet with representatives from Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management this week to review the initial assessments.

