Brrr! ‘Record-Level’ Cold Possible Before Weekend Warmup

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Colder-than-usual weather has hovered over Minnesota for nearly two weeks, and it’s going to get even colder this week before warm air returns.
WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman says that after a shot of snow Wednesday evening, temperatures will drop overnight and stay low.
Thursday’s high will be 24 degrees in the Twin Cities. Wind chills will make it feel around 10 degrees.
The coldest high ever recorded for Nov. 9 occurred in 1945, when the mercury only climbed to 22 degrees.
“We’re flirting with record-level cold,” Brickman said.
Looking ahead, the bitter cold continues Friday morning, when air temperatures will struggle to rise above the mid-teens. Wind chill will make it feel like the single digits.
Over the weekend, a slight warmup will push temperatures into the upper 30s. Temps will continue to climb next week, when the highs look to climb into the upper 40s.
The average high for early November in the Twin Cities is around 43 degrees. The average low: 30 degrees.