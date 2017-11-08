ELECTION DAY: Results | Trans History Made | Jacob Frey Wins Mpls. Mayor Race | Melvin Carter Elected In St. Paul

Sheriff: Itasca Co. Woman Missing

Filed Under: Itasca County Sheriff's Office, Nashwauk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Nashwauk woman is missing, according to the Itasca County Sheriff’s office.

Candace Lundstrom, 28, was last seen Monday at a residence north of Nashwauk.

She is 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

candace lundstrom Sheriff: Itasca Co. Woman Missing

Candace Lundstrom (credit: Itasca Co. Sheriff)

Lundstrom was last seen wearing a black dress and a black jacket. The sheriff’s office says they are concerned for her safety because she is not properly dressed for the weather.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-326-3477, or call 911.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch