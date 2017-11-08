Sheriff: Itasca Co. Woman Missing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Nashwauk woman is missing, according to the Itasca County Sheriff’s office.
Candace Lundstrom, 28, was last seen Monday at a residence north of Nashwauk.
She is 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Lundstrom was last seen wearing a black dress and a black jacket. The sheriff’s office says they are concerned for her safety because she is not properly dressed for the weather.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-326-3477, or call 911.