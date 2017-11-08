ELECTION DAY: Results | Trans History Made | Jacob Frey Takes Early Lead | Melvin Carter Elected In St. Paul

Recriminations After Gillespie’s Loss In Virginia

Filed Under: Democrats, Donald Trump, Election 2017, GOP, Republicans

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats’ startlingly strong showing on Election Day in Virginia has set off overnight recriminations and finger pointing by some of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters.

Democrat Ralph Northam easily defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in the closely watched race for governor. Gillespie is a former White House aide to President George W. Bush and lobbyist who largely kept his distance from Trump throughout the campaign but embraced some of the president’s messaging.

The pro-Trump website Breitbart News, which had earlier praised Gillespie as a “culture warrior” before Election Day, derided him as a “Republican swamp thing” late Tuesday.

Trump’s former Virginia campaign manager Corey Stewart called the loss a “humiliating rejection” of Gillespie and moderate Republicans. Gillespie narrowly defeated Stewart in the GOP primary this summer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch