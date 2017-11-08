How Do Scientists Know What’s In Our Food?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people watch what they eat closely, avoiding sugars or fat, or looking for extra fiber or protein.

WCCO viewer Minnie-Jax tweeted us wanting to know how nutrition labels are measured.

Inside the MVTL Laboratories in New Ulm, it starts with the grinding. This afternoon, chemists are testing dried carrots. They then take that powder and portion it out into several samples.

“There’s about 15 different tests done,” said chemistry lab manager Dan O’Connell.

There is a lot of science that goes into this.

“A lot of skill and technical time,” he said.

The FDA requires 15 measurements for most foods, from sugars to vitamins to fiber to fats. They walked us through measuring sugars once the food is ground up.

The ground-up food is then filtered into a water/chemical/sugar mix, and then sent through a CSI-looking machine called an analytical column, which then separates the five different sugars.

Those sugars are then compared to a known amount of sugar to get the final measurement. Most tests can be done in a few hours.

“The cholesterol takes a whole day and half in the lab, that’s very complex,” O’Connell said.

And this isn’t the only way to figure out fats and sugars and fibers.

There is also an FDA-approved database that has already measured many kinds of foods and ingredients. Most companies use both methods.

O’Connell says MVTL Laboratories typically tests for smaller “mom and pop shops.”

“Because the big names have their own labs,” he said.

The FDA does not require food companies to submit their labels, but they will do spot checks or tests if there are consumer complaints.