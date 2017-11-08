ELECTION DAY: Results | Trans History Made | Jacob Frey Wins Mpls. Mayor Race | Melvin Carter Elected In St. Paul

St. Paul Korean War POW Finally Laid To Rest

Filed Under: Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Korean War, Local TV, mia, Pow, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A grateful nation never forgets, especially 66 years after a soldier’s sacrifice.

Sgt. Gerald Mueller was taken prisoner by the North Koreans after a battle in February of 1951.

He later died following a grueling march to a prisoner-of-war camp.

His remains were repatriated and only recently identified using DNA.

sgt gerald mueller St. Paul Korean War POW Finally Laid To Rest

Sgt. Gerald Mueller (credit: The Mueller Family)

Sgt. Mueller was given a proper burial Wednesday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, and his family were able to finally remove “unknown” from his marble marker.

“‘In memory of Gerald Joseph Mueller, POW Korean War.’ And that marker will be replaced at his final resting place,” said Greg Beckweth, Sgt. Mueller’s half-brother. “Just an absolute hero.”

Mueller’s service was held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Paul, the same church where he was married months before he went missing in action.

The military has identified more than 180 MIA’s from World War II, Korea and Vietnam so far this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch