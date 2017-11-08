1st Openly Trans Woman Elected To Major U.S. City Council

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Andrea Jenkins is the new Minneapolis City Council member for Ward 8.
Victory Fund says Jenkins is the first openly transgender woman ever elected to the city council of a major U.S. city.
She won 73 percent of the first-choice votes.
Jenkins has more than 25 years of public service experience.
She replaces councilwoman Elizabeth Glidden who did not seek re-election.
In Minneapolis, voter turnout was strong with dozens of locations running out of ballots. Election officials says voters helped shatter the turnout numbers from four years ago.
Ranked-choice voting means people ranked their first choice followed by their second and third choice.
Only six of the city’s 13 wards had an unofficial winner declared as of Wednesday morning.