Woman Dies In St. Paul Stabbing; City’s 20th Homicide Of 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a woman has been stabbed and killed in the city’s 20th homicide of 2017.
According to police, officers were called to an apartment building on the 100 block of Edmund Avenue West just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound. Paramedics responded and took the victim to Regions Hospital, where she died from her injury.
An arrest has been made and police say there is no threat to the public.
An investigation is ongoing.