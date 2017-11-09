Racist Graffiti Found At Champlin Park High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are investigating after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom at Champlin Park High School this week.
School officials say the graffiti was discovered by school administration Wednesday morning and immediately removed. Principal Mike George sent a note to parents and guardians saying it came after a conflict that originated with student behavior shared on social media within the past week.
George didn’t address the details of that behavior specifically, due to data privacy laws with students. George said administration officials spoke with the students involved, and believed the issue to be resolved.
Some students held a peaceful demonstration at Champlin Park Wednesday as a result of that incident, before the graffiti was discovered. George said racially threatening messages were found on a bathroom wall and shared on social media. School officials are actively investigating the incident.
“We will not tolerate language of hate or actions of violence within our school community,” George said in a statement.