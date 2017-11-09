Report: Cottage Grove DFL Senator Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sexual harassment allegations are emerging against Cottage Grove DFL Senator Dan Schoen.

The nonprofit online newspaper Minn Post first reported the sexual harassment allegations against Minnesota State Senator Dan Schoen.

In that article, multiple women come forward with their stories about the senator, including State Rep. Erin Maye Quade, State Rep. Jamie Beker-Finn and campaign consultant Lindsay Port.

Today I'm talking about my own experience with harassment in politics. I'm standing with other women who are bravely sharing their stories, because this is not who we are. This cannot be the future. And I refuse to be silent. #mnleg https://t.co/B517SE27iu — Lindsey Port (@Lindsey_Port) November 9, 2017

The allegations published range from persistent texting and invitations to physically grabbing a woman from behind.

On social media, Quade says she is sharing her story now, so “we can stop having these stories.” She added that she’s “proud to stand with these women to end pervasive sexual harassment.”

I’m sharing my story so we can stop having these stories. I’m proud to stand with these women to end pervasive sexual harassment https://t.co/Ts7hEbPR3F — Erin Maye Quade (@ErinMayeQuade) November 9, 2017

Since those allegations were made public, both the chairman of the Minnesota DFL and the GOP have both called for Schoen to resign immediately.

In a statement, DFL Chairman Ken Martin says “there is no room in our party for sexual harassment. The DFL calls for Senator Schoen’s immediate resignation.”

Governor candidates Rebecca Otto and Tim Walz both called for Shoen’s resignation.

WCCO’s Mary McGuire reached out Schoen to hear his side of the story, and is waiting to hear back.

He told the MinnPost he was aware of each incident but said later the allegations are “either completely false or have been taken far out of context.”

As of Wednesday night, he says he has no plans to resign.

In addition to his work as a legislator, Schoen also works as a police officer and a paramedic. He is single and has two children.