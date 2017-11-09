Illinois Man Arrested After Being Found With Missing Teen In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old Illinois man was arrested this week after he was found with a missing Bemidji teen in the Twin Cities.
Chris Morales, of Oswego, Illinois, is being held in the Beltrami County Jail pending charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and deprivation of parental rights, officials in northern Minnesota say.
Morales was found to be a suspect after a 13-year-old girl went missing Tuesday morning from her Bemidji home. A vigilant neighbor noted Morales’ license plate and called police. Investigators were able to determine that Morales met the teen online.
On Wednesday, authorities announced that Morales and the teen were found in Minneapolis. Morales was arrested without incident.