Mpls. Declares Ranked Choice Voting A Success

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Turnout for this week’s election in Minneapolis is being called “off the charts” for a municipal campaign.

Forty-three percent of the voters in Minneapolis cast ballots.

Candidates and officials took the time to look at the impact of ranked choice voting this year.

For the most part, they say it worked really well because people really understood it.

“We know that this year we had voter participation that was frankly off the charts for a municipal election,” said Minneapolis City Councilmember Elizabeth Glidden. “It is reported to be the highest for a city election in decades.”

This was the third-consecutive election where ranked choice voting was used in Minneapolis.

