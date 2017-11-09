Police: Man Tried Luring Kids Into Car By Throwing Money In Front Of Them

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert after a couple incidents of reported attempted luring in Eagle Lake, Minnesota.
According to the BCA, police in Eagle Lake received a report of a suspicious vehicle with a driver that threw a handful of coins in front of four kids on Wednesday in front of Eagle Lake Firehall on Parkway Avenue.
Two of those students reported contact with the same vehicle on Thursday morning. One student said the driver stopped, dropped cash, and ordered the student to get into his vehicle.
The student reported that the man was wearing a mask, as well as a suit and tie. The man had blonde hair.
The vehicle is described as a four-door red car, either a Toyota or Honda, with a little rust on the side back. The plate could be from Texas and possibly start with GHX.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Kopp of the Eagle Lake Police Department at 507-257-3110 or elpd@eaglelakemn.com.