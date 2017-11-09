ELECTION DAY: Results | Trans History Made | Jacob Frey Wins Mpls. Mayor Race | Melvin Carter Elected In St. Paul

Agency Won’t Reschedule St. Cloud Pipeline Hearings

Filed Under: Enbridge Energy, St. Cloud

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Public Utilities Commission says it will not reschedule public hearings in St. Cloud on Enbridge Energy‘s proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The two hearings were to be held Oct. 26, but were canceled because of logistical and safety issues at River’s Edge Convention Center.

In a letter Thursday, PUC Chair Nancy Lange said the commission concluded it could not reschedule the St. Cloud hearings because of where the case is in the review process. The public can still submit comments by Nov. 22.

Tribal and environmental groups say the project threatens pristine waters where wild rice grows.

Enbridge and its supporters say Line 3 is a needed piece of infrastructure, and that replacing it will make it safer while creating jobs.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch