Police: Woman, 29, Killed In St. Paul Stabbing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a 29-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing in St. Paul on Tuesday, the city’s 20th homicide of the year.
St. Paul police responded at about 5 p.m. Tuesday to an apartment building on the 100 block of Edmund Avenue West on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound.
She was taken to Regions Hospital, where she later died. Police have identified her as Paw Boh Htoo of St. Paul.
Authorities say they’ve made an arrest, and the incident remains under investigation.