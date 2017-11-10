Sheriff: Hit-&-Run Driver Kills Teen In Andover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are searching for the driver who struck and killed a teen Friday night in Andover.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s office says it happened at about 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of 141st Avenue Northwest and Palm Street.

The victim’s friends told investigators he had just left a residence before they heard the sound of a collision, followed by screeching tires. They ran out to find him injured in the street.

The victim, a 17-year-old male from Nowthen, was pronounced dead at the scene

Authorities do not have a vehicle description at this point. They are asking for anyone who was near the scene at the time to call 763-427-1212.

