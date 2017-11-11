Authorities ID Teen Killed In Andover Hit & Run

VETERANS DAY: 'Operation Fishing Freedom' | Vikes Surprise 5 MN Vets With Trip | Service Member Discounts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the teenager who was killed in a hit and run Friday night.

It happened in Andover at 141st Avenue and Palm Street just before 6:30 p.m. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Tristan Robinson died after being hit by a car.

The victim’s friends told investigators he’d just left a home in that neighborhood before they heard the sound of a collision and screeching tires.

The 17-year-old from Nowthen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators spent part of the night talking with neighbors and looking for anyone with security cameras that might have seen the crash.

Police hope the person responsible does the right thing.

“The driver is probably scared and feeling guilty and worried about covering their tracks. And I can tell you that people do not get away with this. Whatever you’re feeling now is just going to be exponentially worse as time grows. We’re asking you to come forward at this point and turn yourself in and give us a call,” Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Paul Sommer said.

Authorities do not have a vehicle description at this point. They are asking for anyone who was near the scene at the time to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

