Andover Hit-And-Run Classified As Murder; 2 Suspects Sought

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro say a fatal weekend hit-and-run in Andover was no accident, adding that investigators have one suspect in custody and are searching for two more.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a car intentionally ran over 17-year-old Tristan Robinson on Friday night in a residential area near the intersection of 141st Avenue and Palm Street.

Robinson, of Nowthen, died at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said that the hit-and-run was part of a drug-related robbery.

One teenager from St. Francis is in custody, the sheriff’s office says. His name has not been released.

Meanwhile, investigators are looking for two teens — 19-year-old Loren James Gafner, of St. Francis, and 17-year-old Daveion Latyrell Maddox, also of St. Francis. The sheriff’s office says the two might have access to a handgun.

Gafner is described as standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators believe he was behind the wheel when Robinson was fatally struck.

Authorities did not give a detailed description of Maddox, whom they described as having played a role in planning the robbery.

Investigators are also searching for the suspect vehicle, which they described as a gray 2005 Mercury Montego with front end damage. The license plate reads: 450NMR.

Anyone with information on the suspects, the car or the robbery is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.