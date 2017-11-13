5th Graders Serve Up Dinner For Charity

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are many ways to help in times of need.
But a group of Minnesota fifth-graders is hoping to make a difference by serving malts and flipping burgers.
If you enjoyed dinner Monday night at Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop in downtown Stillwater, you may have noticed the staff was a bit on the young side.
Students from Andersen Elementary School in Bayport were there to raise money to help hurricane victims and for cancer research.
The students have been preparing for this night for weeks. They’ve done everything from marketing the event to creating the menu.
“We thought this would be a great way for them to be able to come together as a team and learn how it is to work together as a team. So they’ve done a fabulous job,” teacher Roxy Humphrey said.
“We’re having fun, but sometimes it can be stressing, because when you forget what the number is, they can sometimes yell at you, but you always want to act calm, and steady, and just you need to be calm,” student Katie Peterson said. “I know you might be excited, but you have to act calm.”
If you missed Monday night’s event, no need to worry. The students will be back at Leo’s Tuesday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
One Comment
Really a heart warming story.
Paulette L. Motzko
TotallyInspiredMind.com