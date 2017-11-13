Third Suspect Arrested In Andover Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a third suspect who had been at large in an Andover murder was arrested Monday morning in Isanti County.
Loren Gafner had been at large and was one of three men allegedly involved in the hit-and-run death of 17-year-old Tristan Robinson in Andover Friday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide as they’ve determined the three men were planning to rob Robinson of marijuana before running him over.
Two suspects were arrested over the weekend, including 17-year-old Daveion Maddox.
Monday morning, a Minnesota state trooper saw a man matching Gafner’s description walking on 305th Lane NE in Isanti County. As the trooper approached and made eye contact with him, Gafner fled and ran into the woods.
A short time later, Gafner was located and arrested. Authorities say he was hiding at an Isanti County residence. When the homeowner realized Gafner was wanted by authorities, they contacted police and Gafner fled the residence.
Authorities say the vehicle involved was located about five miles away on a property in Bradford.
The incident remains under investigation.