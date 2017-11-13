Dave Matthews Band Coming To Xcel Energy Center For ‘Night Before’ Concert

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Super Bowl will bring plenty of high-profile names to Minneapolis in February, but now St. Paul is getting in on the action, too.

Dave Matthews Band is coming to the Xcel Energy Center on Feb. 3 to headline The Night Before, a concert scheduled for – you guessed it – the night before the big game.

Pre-sale for members of the band’s fan club, Warehouse, has already begun. That pre-sale ends Wednesday at 11 a.m. Central time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 8 a.m. Central.

