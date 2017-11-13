Woman Fatally Shot In Cass County; Man Arrested

Filed Under: Cass County, Cass Lake, Fatal Shooting, Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after a woman was fatally shot over the weekend.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home near Cass Lake.

At the residence, deputies found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head. Life-saving efforts were performed, but the victim died at the scene.

Not long after, deputies arrested 24-year-old Joseph Roy, of Cass Lake. He is currently in jail, pending formal charges.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

