Woman Fatally Shot In Cass County; Man Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after a woman was fatally shot over the weekend.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home near Cass Lake.
At the residence, deputies found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head. Life-saving efforts were performed, but the victim died at the scene.
Not long after, deputies arrested 24-year-old Joseph Roy, of Cass Lake. He is currently in jail, pending formal charges.
The victim’s name has yet to be released.
The shooting remains under investigation.