Gophers Croft, Smith Earn Big Ten Football Weekly Awards

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota football team pounded Nebraska 54-21 on Saturday, and Demry Croft and Rodney Smith had a lot to do with it.
The two earned weekly awards from the Big Ten on Monday after the Gophers got their fifth win of the season. It was also their second Big Ten win of the year. Croft was named the league’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while Smith was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
In the victory, Croft ran the ball 10 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns. The 183 yards rushing set a school record for a quarterback in a single game.
Smith collected 279 all-purpose yards in the win, which included taking the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.
The Gophers (5-5) can officially become bowl eligible with a win at Northwestern this Saturday.