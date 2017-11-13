Gophers’ Murphy Named Big Ten Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After leading the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team to a season-opening last Friday, Jordan Murphy was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.
Murphy scored 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Gophers opened the 2017-18 regular season with a 92-77 win over USC Upstate. The 35 points is a career-high for Murphy. It was also his 22nd career double-double.
Murphy is the first Gophers player to score at least 35 points in a game since Andre Hollins scored 41 in a game against Memphis in 2012. He finished the game 13-of-22 shooting and also made nine free throws. Murphy’s previous career-high was 25 points against Iowa last year.
Minnesota is out east Monday night to face Providence in Gavitt Tipoff Games. Gophers coach Richard Pitino graduated college from Providence.