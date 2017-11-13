‘We’re Not Going To Take It Anymore’: Minn. Lawmaker Details Harassment From Colleagues

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another female state lawmaker is going public with her story of sexual harassment.

DFL Representative Laurie Halverson says she’s been harassed “many times” at the State Capitol. She says it’s a common experience for female lawmakers of both parties.

Halverson is a three-term state representative first elected in 2012, and the Assistant DFL Minority Leader — but she says it hasn’t stopped the sexual harassment by lawmakers from both parties.

“We’re not going to take it anymore,” she said.

Among many harassment incidents she describes at the Capitol, Halverson cites three in particular, all involving fellow lawmakers — the first in 2015.

“I had a legislator tell me he was thinking of me when he should have been thinking about his wife,” she said.

The second was a year later, in 2016.

“I had a legislator say he wanted to kiss me,” she said.

This year, she says a lawmaker showed her a graphic photo stored on an iPhone — in front of another lawmaker and a lobbyist — of a man’s genitals, against her will.

“I was saying — ‘Don’t show it to me! Don’t show it to me!’ And it was shown to me,” she said. “My blood ran cold. … I wanted to run, but I had to stay there and hold my ground.”

Halverson is the second state lawmaker to publicly reveal harrassment against her. Last week, a female lawmaker and a candidate leveled harassment charges against DFL State Senator Dan Schoen and Republican Representative Tony Cornish.

Halverson says she won’t name her harassers and won’t file a complaint because she’s concerned about repercussions against her at the State Capitol.

“As soon as I report a name, the story turns right around on to me, and the questions turn right around on to me: ‘What did she do? what was her role in this?’ And my role was nothing,” she said.

Halverson says she knows other women who have been sexually harassed at the Capitol, but are afraid to go public. The Minnesota House is preparing to hire an independent investigator to look into some of the charges.

Democratic Governor Mark Dayton Monday called for the resignation of any state lawmaker “who commits sexual harassment or sexual assault.”