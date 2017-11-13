Majority Of Americans Would Skip Holiday Gift-Giving, Survey Says

Filed Under: Christmas, Gifts, Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For many people, giving and receiving gifts are one of the big parts of the holidays.

However, a new survey shows that 69 percent of Americans would skip exchanging gifts if their family and friends agreed to it.

The Harris Poll also showed that 60 percent of those surveyed said they would spend more time with friends and family if they didn’t have to worry about buying or making gifts.

Which isn’t to say that people just want to spend less. The survey found 25 percent said they would use that money on activities with friends and family.

Conversely, 37 percent said they would pay down debt and 47 percent would choose to save that money or invest it.

