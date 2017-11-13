Thieves Steal Signed Michael Jordan Jersey Given To Make-A-Wish Kid

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say thieves stole a signed Michael Jordan jersey given to a 6-year-old girl through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, two men took the jersey from a home in Rock Creek on Nov. 2 after a fire at the home in October displaced the family.

A family member went to the home and found two men who said they were “looting the house,” according to the sheriff’s office. The men left with a garbage can full of things.

Investigation resulted in one man being arrested.

Authorities believe the thieves sold the red #45 jersey, which the 6-year-old girl — who was suffering from a life-threatening disease — received through Make-A-Wish.

Anyone with information about the jersey is asked to call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office or submit information anonymously at dunncocrimestoppers.com.

