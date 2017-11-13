Taylor Swift Coming To U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For a brief, shining moment, it looked like we could all chase away our case of the Mondays.

For a moment, the U.S. Bank Stadium had announced that Taylor Swift herself would be coming to perform in Minneapolis next fall.

For a moment, calendars everywhere were cleared for Sept. 1, 2018.

For a moment, Twin Cities residents thought about registering at http://tickets.taylorswift.com as the tweet from the venue suggested people do.

For a moment, everyone cued up “Reputation” on their players and started dreaming about seeing the pop music industry’s commercial darling in person just 292 days away.

And then the tweet went away.

And suddenly everyone’s case of the Mondays returned.

But then, wonder of wonders, the announcement returned, and all was right with the world for those who hold their hands up in the shape of a heart.

