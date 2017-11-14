Rosedale Opens Interactive ‘Winter Castle’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We don’t have much snow on the ground yet, but a huge winter castle is ready to be explored.

It is not just any kind of castle — this one is very interactive at Rosedale Center.

Special glasses turn the display into a sparkling spectacle.

rosedale castle Rosedale Opens Interactive Winter Castle

Rosedale’s Winter Castle (credit: CBS)

If you use an app on your cellphone, the display pictures come alive.

Of course, Santa is there just waiting to hear what you want most for the holidays.

The best part is it’s all indoors, so you won’t get cold. Click here for more information.

