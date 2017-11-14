Police Seek Father After Todder Accidentally Shoots Himself In St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a shooting that injured a toddler in St. Cloud on Monday appears to be accidental as the boy shot himself due to negligent storage of a firearm.

Police are seeking the child’s 28-year-old father in connection with the incident.

St. Cloud police responded at about 11:17 a.m. Monday to a report of a child bleeding on the 1500 block of 15th Avenue SE. Officers were notified that a woman had brought her 3-year-old child to the hospital after he had suffered a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police say it appears the shooting was accidental due to negligent storage of a firearm. Authorities said they believe the child accidentally shot himself with a loaded firearm that was within his reach. The boy is still hospitalized in stable condition.

(credit: Stearns County Jail)

Authorities are looking for the child’s father, identified as William Deandre Dickerson, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and negligent storage of a firearm.

The case remains under investigation.

