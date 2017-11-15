DNR: 7 Potential Cases Of CWD Found In Southeastern Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Seven deer hunted in southeastern Minnesota may be infected with chronic wasting disease, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The deadly brain disorder was first found in Minnesota in 2010, since spreading to deer in other southeastern Minnesota counties.
Earlier this year, two captive deer on farms in Meeker and Crow Wing counties tested positive for the disease.
The DNR has instituted mandatory testing for harvested deer in the affected areas. Officials have set up testing stations across the state.
Wednesday, the DNR announced seven deer harvested in or near permit area 603, which covers part of the state’s southeastern tip, tested presumptive positive for chronic wasting disease.
Three of the deer were harvested by hunters near Preston, three others were harvested in Forestville-Mystery Cave State Park and the final one was harvested east of Wykoff.
The DNR said test results are not yet available for the areas surrounding 603, so officials do not know the extent of the disease’s spread.
Click here for more information on chronic wasting disease.