ACLU Sues Worthington, Police, Task Force Over Attack On Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the city of Worthington, their police force and a drug task force in connection to the beating of a driver last July.
The excessive force lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of Worthington resident Anthony Promvongsa.
Two off-duty police officers reported that Promvongsa tailgated their vehicle, pulled up alongside them and threatened to attack them.
Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force Officer Joe Joswiak later located Promvongsa’s SUV, and says he didn’t pull over right away.
Footage shows Joswiak walk up to Promvongsa’s vehicle, open the door and start punching and kneeing him –- all while Promvongsa was still belted into his seat.
“The assault has left me feeling uncomfortable and scared,” Promvongsa said. “When Officer Joswiak approached my car with his gun out, I thought I was going to die. I’m suing the officers who did this to me because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else, the officers need to be held accountable for their actions.”
Promvongsa filed complaints against Joswiak and Worthington Police Sgt. Tim Gaul. The ACLU says neither have been disciplined.