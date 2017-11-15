Zimmer: Keenum To Start Sunday Against Rams

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday Case Keenum will get the start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Keenum has led the Vikings to a 5-2 record as a starter, and got his sixth win in relief of Sam Bradford at Chicago earlier this season. Keenum had one of the best games of his career last Sunday, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings beat the Redskins on the road 38-30 out of their bye week.

But Keenum also threw two costly interceptions that kept Washington in the game. Zimmer’s comments on Monday left the door open to Teddy Bridgewater playing in his first game since a horrific knee injury last August. Bridgewater was activated from the PUP list last Wednesday, and was the No. 2 quarterback to Keenum last week against the Redskins.

For the season, Keenum is averaging about 273 passing yards per game and has 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.

The L.A. Rams are one of the hotter teams in the NFL at 7-2 and have yet to lose a road game this season. Keenum played for the Rams last year and played ahead of current quarterback Jared Goff. It’s a huge game for the Vikings and likely could determine playoff seeding down the road.