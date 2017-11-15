MOA Ride Attendant Accused Of Touching Woman Between The Legs

Filed Under: Criminal Sexual Conduct, Mall Of America, MOA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A ride attendant at the Mall of America is accused of touching a woman between the legs over the weekend as she was strapping into her seat.

Eighteen-year-old Amin Mohamed, of Minneapolis, is charged with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Hennepin County show.

amin isse mohamed 3 MOA Ride Attendant Accused Of Touching Woman Between The Legs

Amin Mohamed (credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police that she was getting onto a Nickelodeon Universe ride with her son when Mohamed touched her.

She said that he reached his hand between her legs, with the palm up and middle finger extended.

In the complaint, investigators noted that the buckle on the seat is by the rider’s hip, “nowhere near” the groin area.

Police arrested Mohamed and booked him into jail.

If convicted of the criminal sexual conduct charge, he faces a maximum penalty of one year behind bars and/or a fine of $3,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch