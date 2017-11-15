MOA Ride Attendant Accused Of Touching Woman Between The Legs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A ride attendant at the Mall of America is accused of touching a woman between the legs over the weekend as she was strapping into her seat.
Eighteen-year-old Amin Mohamed, of Minneapolis, is charged with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Hennepin County show.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police that she was getting onto a Nickelodeon Universe ride with her son when Mohamed touched her.
She said that he reached his hand between her legs, with the palm up and middle finger extended.
In the complaint, investigators noted that the buckle on the seat is by the rider’s hip, “nowhere near” the groin area.
Police arrested Mohamed and booked him into jail.
If convicted of the criminal sexual conduct charge, he faces a maximum penalty of one year behind bars and/or a fine of $3,000.