Over Half Of Americans Haven’t Had A Raise In A Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you didn’t get a raise in the past 12 months, you are not alone.

A new report from Bankrate found more than half of American workers went without a salary increase during that time.

Thirty percent actually got a raise. Ten percent got a better paying job. And eight percent did both.

The report also found just over 40 percent of Americans can pay for an unexpected expense from their savings, which is up slightly from last year.

“Overall prices, aka inflation, increased 2.2 percent in the first half of the year, while larger ticket items, such as health insurance and college tuition, jumped more,” Bankrate reported.

